Police: Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school in Mercer County

LAWRENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Lawrence Township Police Department is investigating after officials found a loaded gun in a high school student's backpack.Police say the administration at Lawrence High School was informed of the incident Wednesday around 8:30 a.m.Administration staff members and Lawrence Township Police Department School Resource Officer Steven Austin located the student and recovered the loaded handgun.The student was immediately taken into custody without incident.The student was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a defaced firearm, police said.Authorities confirm the school was placed in lockdown, and a K-9 sniff of all students' book bags was conducted.No other weapons were located during the investigation.Students Action News spoke with say the scariest part was not knowing what was happening."At first, no one knew what was going on. I was in there with freshman, and they were so worried," said Lawrence High School senior Sarah Urias.Freshman Erin Erdie added, "We were just getting texts from our parents just saying, 'How are you? Do you want us to come pick you up? What's happening? Why are you guys on lockdown?'"In the end, the lockdown was lifted.There is still no word on why the suspect brought a loaded gun to school.Anyone with questions surrounding this incident is asked to contact Chief Brian Caloiaro at (609)844-7101 or PIO Lt. Christopher Longo at (609)844-7128.