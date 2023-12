Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Allentown

The Allentown School District says a school resource officer stopped the student with the gun at Dieruff High School.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old is being charged with bringing a gun into a school in Allentown.

The school went into a brief lockdown as the teen was taken into custody.

Officials have not said if the gun was loaded.