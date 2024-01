Student arrested in Delaware after allegedly bringing unloaded handgun, loaded magazine to school

Police arrested and charged the student but said no one heard any stated or implied threats.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly had a gun at a school.

Staff at John Dickinson School on Milltown Road in Wilmington alerted a school resource officer Wednesday morning and removed the student from his classroom.

They say he had a loaded magazine and an unloaded handgun in his backpack.

The school day proceeded as normal.