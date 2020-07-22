Lay's to release new Philly Cheesesteak-flavored chip inspired by Geno's Steaks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lay's is releasing a new limited-edition potato chip flavor that just screams Philadelphia.Customers will soon be able to get their hands on Lay's Philly Cheesesteak-flavored chips inspired by Geno's Steaks.The new Philly flavor is just one of five new limited-edition flavors. Other flavors include:-Lay's Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville-Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles-Lay's Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque-Lay's Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi's in New York City.In addition to the new flavors, Lay's is donating $25,000 to each of the five businesses which will help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.Lay's Philly Cheesesteak will be on store shelves later this month.