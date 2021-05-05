Community & Events

Local hospital holds celebration for patient achieving 10 years on left ventricular assist

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local hospital holds celebration for patient achieving 10 years on LVAD

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten years is a significant milestone in any relationship. But it is especially monumental for one man and the medical device that helps keep him alive.

Vince McCormack is one of fewer than 150 patients in the United States to survive 10 years on a left ventricular assist device or LVAD.

An L-Vad is an artificial heart pump. Most VAD patients typically survive five to seven years.

Ten years ago, McCormack - being in his 70s - was not eligible for a heart transplant, so he got an LVAD.


As of Wednesday, the device is still going strong, as is McCormack, now in his 80s.

Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia hosted a celebration for McCormack, giving him a 10-year pin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiahealthhospitalevents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News