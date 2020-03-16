Health & Fitness

Lehigh Valley hospital worker listed as the first COVID-19 patient in Lehigh County

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One of the latest positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania is a staffer at a Lehigh Valley hospital, officials with the Lehigh Valley Health Network said Sunday.

It's the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lehigh County and was earlier reported by the state Department of Health.

The patient is an employee at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street.

According to a statement from the health, the person - whose position was not disclosed - experienced symptoms as early as March 3. The Allentown staffer had met with patients and had contact with colleagues. All have been notified.

The person has not been at the hospital since March 5 and is in isolation at home, the statement said.

Director of Allentown Health Bureau Vicky Kistler told WFMZ residents should follow all guidelines offered by the CDC, state and local officials.

Kistler said social isolation is important right now to protect people who are most vulnerable to the virus.
