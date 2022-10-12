Student pilot killed when plane crashed 1 minute after takeoff from Allentown: NTSB

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into a deadly plane crash in Lehigh County two weeks ago.

The report reveals that the plane went down in Salisbury Township about one minute after taking off from Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport on September 28.

Forty-nine-year-old Keith Kozel of Easton was killed. The NTSB said Kozel was a student pilot.

His flight instructor was seriously injured.

According to the NTSB, a witness was able to pull one of the occupants out of the plane but was unable to get to the other person before fire engulfed the cabin.

The report does not reveal any possible cause for the crash.