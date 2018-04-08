Lehigh University student arrested for racist graffiti

Lehigh University student arrested for racist graffiti. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A Lehigh University student has been arrested in connection with racial graffiti scrawled in a residence hall.

School officials say the racist language was written on a surface inside a room.

The student is facing a host of charges and will be arraigned next week.

The student has also been placed under interim suspension and is barred from campus until the issue is resolved.

Students at Lehigh are dismayed that one of their classmates is accused of this kind of crime.

"We should be doing a better job .. these kinds of things don't happen again on campus

University officials say such incidents will not be tolerated and they're working to make their campus a supportive and welcoming environment.

