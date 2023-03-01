Man stopped at Pennsylvania airport with explosive concealed in checked luggage

An official familiar with the investigation told ABC News the explosive was concealed in a checked piece of luggage and contained multiple fuses.

The passenger is now in FBI custody.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A man was stopped by TSA at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport trying to bring an explosive device on a plane Monday, the agency confirmed.

An official familiar with the investigation told ABC News the explosive was concealed in a checked piece of luggage and contained multiple fuses.

The passenger is now in FBI custody.

The passenger, Mark Muffley of Lansford, Pennsylvania, was set to take an Allegiant flight from eastern Pennsylvania to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The device hidden in the bag's lining was a circular compound, about 3 inches in diameter, that "contained a granular type of powder concealed" in wax paper and plastic wrap, according to the criminal complaint.

"This granular type of powder is consistent with a commercial grade firework," the complaint said.

An airport spokesperson said the suspicious package was discovered shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and the west side of the airport's main terminal was shut down "for precautionary measures."

The package was removed from the airport and the closed portion of the terminal reopened shortly before 2 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Muffley was paged over the airport's public system to come to the security desk, the criminal complaint said. Five minutes later, security cameras showed Muffley leaving the airport, the complaint said.

Muffley is charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.