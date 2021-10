EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and a third person is wounded after a shooting inside a condo building in the Lehigh Valley.It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Canal Park in Easton.Authorities said a man and woman were shot and killed.A bullet went through a wall and into the condo next door, striking the third victim in the leg.Police said no shooter is being sought and the public is not in danger.Investigators are trying to determine the motive for the shooting.