Bristol-based Lenox gifts President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris inaugural vases

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County company was in the national spotlight on Wednesday, having created official inaugural gifts for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.Lenox is a household name that many may not know is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.The 130-year-old company relocated to Pennsylvania from their birthplace, Trenton, about 15 years ago.Lenox is no stranger to inaugurations. They started designing inaugural gifts in 1989, starting with President George H.W. Bush."This is our ninth consecutive inauguration that we've been a part of," says Fawn Ostriak the chief creative officer for Lenox. "It's such a proud moment for us to be involved in this kind of tradition.Peter O'Rourke is the master glass cutter. He learned the art as a young man growing up in Ireland."It always gives you a little bit of extra energy when you get this 'little' project," he joked. "I call it a 'little' project, but it's a very important one to us."The vases for Biden and Harris are about 17 inches tall and weigh about 35 pounds each, without the base.Lenox's history in the White House runs deep.It starts with the Woodrow Wilson administration, when they became the first American company to create the official china.For President Ronald Reagan, they handcrafted his famous jelly bean jar to hold his favorite candy.