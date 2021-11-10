Eagles help open new warehouse to provide sports equipment to those in need

On Tuesday, the team partnered with Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) to open a new warehouse in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.
The nonprofit organization collects used sports equipment to donate to kids in need.
"As you can see, we're building a lot of shelves, a lot of bins. This is our new LPF warehouse," said Kaitlyn Brennan, director of operations for LPF-Philly. "It's a lot of kids out here who really would like to get involved in sports. The only barrier is just the costs of the gear, and our objective is just to remove that barrier."
THANK YOU SO MUCH to the @Eagles, @BoysLatinCS, and Philadelphia for welcoming LPF to your community.— LPF, Inc. (@LPFsports) November 9, 2021
We were presented with a $60,000 check from EaglesCare. We appreciate both teams for their hard work and their time.
Here's to a new start in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/UiME1DkA9M
The Boys' Latin Charter School football team was also on hand Tuesday to help assemble the new warehouse.
LPF already has warehouses in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. The organization has distributed over $8 million in sports equipment to kids in need.
The warehouse in Sharon Hill is LPF's first in the Philadelphia region.
"It just takes you back to whenever you were in high school, just seeing guys in the NFL. Those guys being able to come back home and talk to you and just encourage you and say, 'you can do it,'" said Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward.
On Tuesday, the Eagles presented a check for $60,000 to help LPF.
The team is calling on all fans to help LPF-Philly through equipment donations and volunteer opportunities.