Upper Darby man arrested in string of lewd incidents in NYC subway system

Jose Lopez exposed himself in front of women on trains, platforms and station elevators, according to police.
Man arrested in connection to at least 8 lewd acts in NYC subway system

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Police arrested a Delaware County man and charged him with committing lewd acts in front of at least eight women on the New York City subway system.

Officials with the New York City Police Department say 34-year-old Jose Lopez, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, exposed himself in front of women on trains, platforms, or in station elevators. He also committed lewd acts.

The incidents all happened during the morning and afternoon hours.

He is connected to at least six incidents this month, and two in February in Manhattan and Queens.



Police say he also grabbed a woman in one of the incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
