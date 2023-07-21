Philly teen artist advocates for transgender rights, safe spaces for LGBTQ+ community

"Being in the trans community, those anti-trans bills affect me and they also affect my friends," said 19-year-old Zach.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia and across the nation, an organization named PFLAG advocates for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families to find safe spaces.

19-year-old Zach, a supporter of PFLAG, is no stranger to taking to the streets to protest legislation that could negatively impact those who are transgender.

