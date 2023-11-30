Dual Israeli-American woman with ties to Philadelphia among 16 hostages released from Gaza

President Joe Biden is hailing the release of a dual Israeli-American citizen who has ties to the Philadelphia area.

Biden said Liat Beinin Atzili, 49, who was one of 16 hostages released from Gaza on Wednesday, is "safe" in Egypt and that he has spoken to her parents.

Atzili and the other hostages arrived in Egypt on Wednesday night for treatment and they are expected to reunite with their families soon.

"I talked with her mother and father and they're very appreciative and things are moving well," Biden said. "She'll soon be home with her three children. That's all I have to say for right now."

Atzili's father is a Philadelphia native who has been in Israel working to free her.

He spoke to ABC News and expressed his profound relief.

"Yeah it's tough but she's a survivor, I take a great deal of pride in that," said Yehuda Beinin, Atzili's father.

Atzili was taken hostage on October 7 along with her husband Aviv.

Aviv remains in captivity in Gaza on Wednesday, which marks the sixth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Talks are ongoing in an effort to extend the ceasefire before it expires.

ABC News contributed to this report.