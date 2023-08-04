3-day celebration of life planned to honor late NJ Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver

New Jersey officials announced Thursday that a three-day ceremony will be held to honor Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who passed away on Tuesday.

"Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter," her family said.

The celebration of life is meant to pay tribute to Oliver's legacy of public service.

On August 10, the celebration will begin with members of the public paying their respects to Oliver in the New Jersey State House Rotunda, where she will lie in state.

Officials have yet to release details for this event.

On August 11, Oliver will be escorted to the Essex County Historic Courthouse.

Members of the public will be invited to pay their respects at this location, where Oliver will lie in state.

Finally, on August 12, officials say Oliver will be accompanied to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart for a memorial service.

It will be open to the public. More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Following the service, the casket will be escorted by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police to Oliver's final resting place where she will be interred in a private ceremony.

"As we come together in shared mourning over the loss of our family member and friend Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, we will remember the legacy she leaves behind as a changemaker and trailblazer," said Governor Phil Murphy.

"Sheila was not only a distinguished public servant, but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," added Oliver's family in a press release. "She leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration."

Oliver died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency.

She was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family were on vacation in Italy.

No cause of death has been given at this time.