Montgomery County gym issues apology after membership misunderstanding

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Steven Johnson came to the Life Time Athletic facility in Fort Washington, Montgomery County to cancel his gym membership, but he ended up getting the police called on him."The moment I walked through the doors, I was met with a voice asking me if I was Steve Johnson," he said.Johnson says he was approached by an Upper Dublin police officer."I told him who I was. He confirmed to me my birthdate which had my mouth drop to the floor because I didn't understand what was happening," Johnson recalled.Johnson, who is a trauma surgeon, says he stopped by after work to terminate his gym membership. He had canceled in June, but had continued to get charged and thought canceling in person would be easier."Here I am, Dr. Steve Johnson. Regardless of how many children I have, or how I have been on the frontlines of COVID, none of that mattered in that very moment. And the thing that I thought about most deeply was I didn't think it was ok for Life Time to potentially make the deductions that I could be harmed in any way," he said.Life Time's corporate office acknowledged to Action News it erroneously never canceled the membership in June, and that in July, Johnson's account had been fraudulently used in Princeton, NJ, where a theft had taken place, and therefore flagged his account.And because of that, employees contacted police when he came to the gym in August, while following up on the cancellation of his membership."I feel like it was a failure of the system, to begin with, and that could have been a fatal failure for me overall, in the end, and I'm just thankful to God that didn't happen," said Johnson.Chief Francis Wheatley of the Upper Dublin Police Department tells Action News he was "proud to hear that our officers properly handled this call."Meanwhile, Dr. Johnson says Life Time's apology falls flat."I can forgive, but I'm sure I can't forget," he says.Johnson says he eventually hopes to have a face-to-face conversation with Life Time Management about how this was handled.