crash

Driver slides off Falls Township road, trapping four inside vehicle

By
FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a crash in Falls Township, Bucks County.

Police said the driver lost control around 5 a.m. Sunday on Lincoln Highway, a mile north of Bristol Pike.

The vehicle slid off the road and down an embankment.

The four people inside the vehicle were trapped.

Rescue crews freed the four victims and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on their injuries.

It's unclear if ice played a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfalls townshipcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Speeding driver goes airborne, vehicle slides for a block on its roof: Police
Speeding driver crashes on Route 130: Police
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Driver critically injured in West Philly trolley collision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Another round of icy mix arrives tonight
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's Chester County home
Neighbor stabs man to death in Northeast Philly home: Police
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Couple 'falls' in love on Philly bus, celebrating 73 years of marriage
Speeding driver goes airborne, vehicle slides for a block on its roof: Police
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Show More
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
Animal shelter uses speed dating to help animals find forever home
Doctor surprises girlfriend with proposal live on 'GMA'
Grandmother seeking justice for grandson killed on basketball court
More TOP STORIES News