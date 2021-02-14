Driver slides off Falls Township road, trapping four inside vehicle

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a crash in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Police said the driver lost control around 5 a.m. Sunday on Lincoln Highway, a mile north of Bristol Pike.
The vehicle slid off the road and down an embankment.
The four people inside the vehicle were trapped.
Rescue crews freed the four victims and took them to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no word on their injuries.
It's unclear if ice played a factor in the crash.
