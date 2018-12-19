More than half of the Lincoln University men's basketball team was arrested on a series of charges including conspiracy to commit robbery Tuesday.Lincoln University confirmed to Action News that several students including athletes were charged as a result of an on-campus altercation and that the school posted bond for all of the athletes involved.Stating: "The University wishes to ensure that all students are able to complete the semester and be home for the holidays."The university did not identify the student-athletes involved, but according to Pennsylvania court records they are: Tamir Green, Gevon Arrington, Zahrion Blue, Maurice Waters, Myles Markland, Martin Kinsley and Bernard Lightsey.Some students said they knew of the alleged incident but didn't want to comment. Others called the charges heartbreaking."It's sad that our youth are involved in something like that. Talking about college students who are athletes and it's just sad to know that they might be involved in something like that," said student Temetris Britt.------