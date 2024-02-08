Delaware couple crafts award-winning mead and more at 'Liquid Alchemy Beverages'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- They already had chemistry, but Terry Sorantino and Jeffrey Cheskin's venture into crafting unique alcoholic beverages is pure 'Liquid Alchemy'.

It started with a vacation to Maine when they visited a cafe that served mead.

"We tried it for breakfast and I was fascinated by it, totally hooked," said Sorantino.

Sorantino, a tax accountant, and Cheskin, a chiropractor, decided to explore making homemade mead in their free time. Several years later, their recipes materialized with a tasting room where they create and serve 'Liquid Alchemy Beverages'.

Mead is considered one of, if not, the world's oldest alcoholic beverages. But its modern-day presence in liquor stores and breweries left the couple with more to desire.

"Now, all of a sudden, wow, it's coming back in big force," said Cheskin, "And really is possibly the next big craft revolution in the country."

'Liquid Alchemy Beverages' is open on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and often invites food trucks to the party on weekends.

