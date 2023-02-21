Riding mower stolen from Magnolia Little League equipment shed in Camden County

MAGNOLIA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A little league in Camden County needs a safe place to play ball after a burglar made off with about $9,000 in field maintenance equipment.

Magnolia Little League President Gregg DiBartolomeo says they didn't have cameras when their equipment shed was burglarized.

"They had broken a lock, forced the door open and drove away with it and we had no idea. We found out the next day that it was broken into," said DiBartolomeo.

DiBartolomeo says the lawlessness happened last fall and unfortunately, the little league's insurance policy didn't cover the stolen tractor. At the moment, they have no way to replace it except to fundraise for a new one.

The stolen commercial tractor is responsible for maintaining four different fields used by 50 to 80 kids ages four to 16.

"They weren't hurting anyone except for the youth of Magnolia," he said. "No adults. Its just a shame, if they could just return the tractor there would be no questions asked."

For now, the teams are practicing indoors and are now relying on volunteers and parents to get their fields ready for the upcoming spring season.

To donate and help Magnolia Little League replace their stolen tractor, CLICK HERE.