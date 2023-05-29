WATCH LIVE

'The Little Mermaid' star Ariel greets new generation of fans at Disneyland

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 6:52PM
"The Little Mermaid" star Ariel has joined us land creatures and is meeting with fans at Disneyland!

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- "The Little Mermaid" star Ariel is meeting with fans at Disneyland!

Ariel from the recently released live-action movie is making a special appearance at Disneyland.

You can meet her inside Eric's castle library, near "It's a Small World."

On Monday, guests can also try some "Under the Sea" themed treats in both of the resort's parks.

At the box office, the film has already brought in $95.5 million since opening on Friday.

Disney estimates it will reach $117 million by the end of Monday.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

