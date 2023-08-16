Media baseball team plays in opening round of Little League World Series

B & E Sportswear in Broomall has already gotten hundreds of orders from people who want to show their support for the Little League team.

You can watch the game tonight on ESPN at 7 p.m.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Media's Little League baseball team takes the field in just a few hours in Williamsport.

The 12-year-olds will play a team from Needville, Texas tonight for their first game in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

At Media Borough Hall, banners hang as a show of not just team spirit but town spirit.

The banners were made by residents after the Little League team defeated Washington, D.C. Friday to win the Mid-Atlantic Region Championship.

"Once I saw him hit that home run, I go, 'We're going to Williamsport!'" Janene Montlouis said of the walk-off two-run homer hit by Media in the 7th inning.

Only 20 teams make it to the Little League World Series. Only one Pennsylvania team (Levittown) has ever won the whole thing. That was back in 1960.