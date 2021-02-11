WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Local artist shines with African-inspired jewelry business
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges refiled against Philly staff inspector accused in protest attack
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Body found in back of U-Haul truck in Philadelphia
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine arrives at CVS, Rite-Aid stores in NJ
Woman found dead in vehicle parked at gas station
Early commuters wake up to fresh coating of snow
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
More TOP STORIES News