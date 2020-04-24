localish inspire

Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer

When 9-year-old Kaylee Tolleson started having stomach pains last year, doctors initially thought it was constipation.

But an ultrasound later revealed a softball-sized tumor in her abdomen, and she was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

After missing part of her third-grade school year to undergo surgery and chemotherapy, Kaylee is now cancer-free! See how this brave girl who touched hearts across the country is now on a mission to help others battling the disease.

