localish

Old Town Spring artist proves money does grow on trees!

EMBED <>More Videos

Artist proves money does grow on trees!

SPRING, Texas -- They say money does not grow on trees, but Jonathan Dow would disagree. He's a money tree artist who setup shop in the heart of Old Town Spring a little over a year ago. Inspired by the bonsai, Dow has been creating these one of a kind trees for quite some time now.

He uses shredded paper currency to create the leaves. Dow says the destroyed cash is available through the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He's allowed to use the currency for art purposes. It definitely catches the eye of many when they take a closer look at his creations.

Dow uses hemp cord to wrap the trunks and branches. The trees are mounted on driftwood and decorated with artificial moss for the finishing touch. The best part is, you don't have to water them.



Dow says he got the idea years ago after receiving a small bag of shredded cash as a gift. Consumers can purchase small amounts of the shreds in Washington, D.C. or Fort Worth visitors centers. Dow took the novelty gift and created his first money tree when he was living in Florida. Since then, his creativity jumped to the next level. You can purchase one of his seedlings starting at $20, and the prices increase based on the size of the tree.

To see more of Dow's artwork, check out his website here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springartarts & culturektrklocalish
LOCALISH
Homeless children receive 'birthdays in a box'
Cellist Aijee Evans will blow you away with her street performances
Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism
Delaware State Trooper gifts 9-year-old new basketball sneakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire destroys Mercer County apartment complex
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
How to spot, avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams
Moderna vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
Show More
'No brotherly love here:' Victim's parents speak out on Philly violence
Phillies giving fans a treat during red-hot start to season
State rep. wants to ban transgender students from women's sports
NJ officer accused of having sexual relationship with juvenile
Firefighters rescue construction worker after trench collapse in Montco
More TOP STORIES News