Friendly mask decorating competition arms to normalize wearing masks

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Two Chicago organizations have partnered to host a friendly decorating mask competition between West Side children in hopes of showing importance of wearing masks.

Daily Routine Clothing and Healthy Hood Chicago are offering free masks to children of the West Side neighborhood known as Pilsen. They're hosting a decorating competition that will last until August 23rd.


With the start of the school year just around the corner, both Healthy Hood and Daily Routine clothing hope they help normalize wearing masks with this competition.

Three winners will be picked randomly, winning arts and school supplies.


"The importance with these masks is that they get to know that, sadly, this is their day to day lives. They have to wear these masks for many requirements for the city and for themselves," said Oswaldo Becerra of Healthy Hood Chicago.

Families must submit their decorative masks via Instagram by tagging @dailyroutine_clothing
