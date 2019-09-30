Cuban Cigars: A Piece of Cuban Tradition Kept Alive in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey -- The Jimenez family, led by their matriarch Nelda Pozo-Jimenez, has carried on the famous Cuban tradition of cigar rolling in the heart of Newark, New Jersey for over thirty years. For the Jimenezes, cigar rolling isn't just part of their Cuban tradition. It is also a part of their family history.

"My parents came to Newark in 1968 from the prosecution in Cuba and started a small cigar factory in Columbia Street here in Newark, NJ. But this tradition has been passed on through generations for over one hundred years," said Ricardo Pozo.

The two-story establishment serves as the cigar rolling headquarter of Jimenez Tobacco and also as a speakeasy, where clients can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and hand-rolled cigars hand-picked by Mrs. Pozo-Jimenez herself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkcubalocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found at Germantown arboretum
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting her dreadlocks
76ers' Mike Scott says should've walked, not fought with Eagles fans at tailgate
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
More TOP STORIES News