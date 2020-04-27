This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!
With the stay-at-home in place, many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! "We just thought that the idea was a fantastic idea," said one customer after getting his food safety handed to him. Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
michigan city coronavirus restaurants food safety
