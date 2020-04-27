be localish

This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!

With the stay-at-home in place, many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! "We just thought that the idea was a fantastic idea," said one customer after getting his food safety handed to him. Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigan citycoronavirusrestaurantsfood safetybe localish
BE LOCALISH
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
Flight path released for Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Pa. golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
NJ COVID-19 survivor applauded after release from hospital
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Food blogger using Instagram page to help medial workers
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Show More
Pa. sees deaths from COVID-19 climb to nearly 1,600
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool, Spotty Showers Today
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores Monday
Masks to be required across Delaware beginning Tuesday
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More TOP STORIES News