Forget craft beer, this man is making craft teas

Philly Craft Tea got its start after creator Mike O'Brien invited a group of friends over for tea and to listen to some vinyl records.The result? A delectable blend of handmade teas expertly paired with vinyl records for a soothing and relaxing experience.Inspired by his world travels to tea-rich locales such as Dublin, Ireland, Latin America and China, O'Brien set out to create his own blend of teas.O' Brien says one look in his herb cabinet and he can concoct some unique blends, such as the Wissahickon Walker, Psycho Kitty and the very popular Gritty Vocals.