Gaido's showing support for its employees and first responders during toughest of times

GALVESTON, Texas -- For over a century, Gaido's Seafood has been a staple on Galveston Island in Texas.

Owned by the same family for four generations, the legendary restaurant has a long legacy of giving back to the community during tough times.

When Hurricane Ike ravaged the island in 2008, Gaido's stepped up to feed hundreds of first responders boiled shrimp, corn and potatoes.

Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaido's is again providing the same hot meals for first responders every week.

The landmark restaurant is also rewarding the hard work of its employees, boosting pay for hourly staff, and delivering bonuses to managers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonfoodcommunity strongmore in commonktrkrestaurantfeel goodlocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car race turns into shooting that sparks police chase
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
Pa. reports 15 additional coronavirus deaths Sunday
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
AccuWeather: Another Nice Day
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Show More
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
Obama will headline tonight's 'Graduate Together' for Class of 2020
Tropical Storm Arthur becomes first named storm of 2020
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc present Sunday Mass
More TOP STORIES News