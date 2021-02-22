los angeles rams

LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to go green and have found a creative way to inspire others to do the same.

The Rams and Ball Corp partnered with local artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. to create a mural of Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp using 2,000 recycled aluminum cups.

"I thought it'd be cool to go outside my comfort zone and try something new," said the Los Angeles artist. "And at the same time raise awareness on a big issue."

"He's an amazing player," added Zermeño Jr. "I think him being a part of this campaign, just helps raise that awareness level."

Although fans haven't been able to visit and fully enjoy SoFi Stadium this season due to COVID, when they do finally get to visit, they'll be able to view the mural on level four in SoFi Circle.

"We're shifting over to a greener era where not just recycling but taking care of our planet has to be a bigger priority moving forward," said Zermeño Jr.

The mural will be featured at future home games, training camps and other events so that people can see it up close and take photos with it. But Zermeño Jr. hopes his art also inspires people beyond Los Angeles.

"People are going to see that," said Zermeño Jr. "I feel like it's going to be a chain reaction or like a domino effect with other stadiums."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
environmentartkabclos angeles ramslocalish
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Sources: Philadelphia Eagles to interview Los Angeles Rams DC Brandon Staley for head-coaching job
Biggest Week 15 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Daniel Jones and Matthew Stafford
NFL game features all-Black referee crew
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Show More
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
Celebrating the birthday of a Philly civil rights hero
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
More TOP STORIES News