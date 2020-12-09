OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Meet the Chicken Lady biking to end AIDS

LOS ANGELES -- "His spirit and his soul is keeping me going on this ride, up those long, hard hills. I will flap my wings as long as I can until we do end AIDS." After losing a close friend during the AIDS epidemic, Ken Thomason took on the alter-ego of "Chicken Lady" to spread joy as he biked from San Francisco to L.A. in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

After 25 years and thousands of miles, the Chicken Lady continues to prove that you don't need to be a spring chicken to make a difference!

To learn more about Chicken Lady visit this www.facebook.com/groups/131927920164158/about

To learn more about Aids Lifecycle and how you can help go to www.aidslifecycle.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslgbtqcyclinglgbtq prideaidslocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
Show More
17-year-old volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine to encourage Philly community
Here's what needs to happen for Eagles to get into playoffs
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Deer comes out of nowhere, nearly hits officer | WATCH
Mixed reaction as Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News