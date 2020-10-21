localish

Mystery shipwreck discovered in Lake Michigan near Chicago

By Casey Klaus
CHICAGO -- A group of local scuba divers have found a previously unknown shipwreck in Lake Michigan near Chicago. They have an idea of what they've found, and by continued diving and research they hope to confirm the wreck's identity.

At the same time, these divers are working to keep the artifacts on this wreck site from being stolen. The number and quality of artifacts on this site is why this mystery shipwreck is believed to be previously unknown. Artifacts are often stolen, even though it is illegal to take anything off of a shipwreck in the Great Lakes. The hope is that others will respect this site so that divers may continue to enjoy this wreck and its historical artifacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopshipwreckgreat lakeslocalish show (lsh)lake michiganlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago defense attorney makes board game to help teens with police interactions
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
Jericho Cider Mill celebrates its 200th birthday
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. health officials report 2,219 new COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total
2 charged in deaths of young Trenton brothers
18-year-old shot and killed walking to Philadelphia gym
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Bucks County
Multiple St. Joe's Prep students test positive for COVID-19
Man shot during post-funeral gathering in Ardmore
Show More
Poll: Who won the debate?
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain, to miss 'significant time'
Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest
Wawa, Eagles renew partnership for 5 more seasons
More TOP STORIES News