be localish los angeles

Non-profits come to the rescue to feed veterans and their families

Non-profits are working together to get hard to find foods and essentials for veterans.

Making sure the most vulnerable remain well-nourished has been a challenge, especially for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 47 (VVA 47) in California's Inland Empire.

"When it's not there and it's not available for them and we can't do it. It's very scary," said Michelle Mackey volunteer with VVA 47.

Mackey was connected with Feeding America, an affiliated food bank that serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties. With the help of Feeding America volunteers and others, Mackey was able to deliver goods to more than 500 people at Veterans Villages located in Loma Linda, March Air Reserve Base, and Beaumont.

"Feeding America was very nice to be able to work with me. Get all that information, so that they could make it more food specific for each location, which was awesome," Mackey said.

If you would like to help out with food, donations or contributions, just head to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 47 facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesveteranscovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angelescovid 19
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Small grocer remains competitive to meet new demands during outbreak
support small businesses with the be localish campaign
SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers
Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
Flight path released for Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Pa. golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
NJ COVID-19 survivor applauded after release from hospital
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Food blogger using Instagram page to help medial workers
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Show More
Pa. sees deaths from COVID-19 climb to nearly 1,600
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool, Spotty Showers Today
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores Monday
Masks to be required across Delaware beginning Tuesday
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More TOP STORIES News