Spend Your Weekend in This Water Tower House

In the 1980's, this water tower was dilapidated and in danger of being torn down, so the community banded together to form the "Save Our Water Tower" movement. Architects and builders were commissioned to redesign the structure."At the time it was built, it was the tallest house from ground to ceiling in America," Ostlund said. "Now, it's the second tallest, but it's the only one with a great ocean view."At the top level of the Sunset Beach Water Tower, you will find what Ostlund calls "the party room," complete with 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean to the mountains.