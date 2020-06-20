Father and son duo speed painters raise millions of dollars for charities across the country

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- This is something you have to see to believe!

When speed painters Dan Dunn and his son, Harvey Dunn, pick up a paintbrush, magic unfolds before your eyes.

Each of them can create a portrait of any celebrity in just three to five minutes, painting the image upside down and then spinning it around to reveal an amazing work of art!

The pair performs their colorful "PaintJam" shows all over the world, often raising money for charities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the father-son team has begun a virtual "PaintJam-a-thon" to raise money for Feeding America.

They share new videos to their Facebook page and auction off paintings to help support food banks across the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
magnoliapaintartfeeding americasocietymore in commonktrkfood banklocalishpainting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Show More
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Attorney general goes to work, despite Trump reportedly firing him
More TOP STORIES News