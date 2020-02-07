Are bugs good protein? California-based Don Bugito wants to change the way we snack

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Don Bugito, the Prehispanic Snackeria, specializes in serving up edible insect snacks in both savory and sweet flavors. Whether you want to try chile-lime crickets or spicy mealworms, the San Francisco-based company is looking to enlighten people about the benefits of eating insects. Owner Monica Martinez admits that eating insects in the United States may seem strange, but that's not the case in other countries. 80 percent of the world consumes edible insects!
