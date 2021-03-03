localish

Wurst Haus: a taste of Germany in Texas!

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- At Wurst Haus, you'll find the authentic flavors of Germany - deep in the heart of Texas! This iconic restaurant in Lake Jackson is known for its hearty German classics, from jager schnitzel to bratwurst and kielbasa.

A favorite in Lake Jackson for over 40 years, owner Richard Wood first started working at the restaurant as a cook when he was in high school. The original owners, German immigrants Bernie and Marlice Buschbom, taught him how to cook traditional Deutsche meals from scratch, just like Oma used to make. Wood eventually brought the restaurant to downtown Lake Jackson and expanded it to twice its size, all while keeping the beloved Old-World recipes beloved by customers for years, and adding some classic American dishes.

With over 102 beers on tap, Wurst Haus is the perfect place to raise a stein up high and sip and savor the rich flavors of Germany!
