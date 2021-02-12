localish

You can rent out this Kensington bookstore for your next date night

KENSINGTON -- The Head & The Hand bookstore in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia is offering couples the opportunity to rent the bookstore for a date night.

The $65 package includes an hour and a half alone at the store, candles, wine, and the option to bring your own dinner!


The package has become so popular that the date nights are booked through May.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)wpvibe localish philadelphialocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
3-week-old girl killed in Boulevard crash was being held in mother's lap: Police
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
2 found shot to death in car in Newark
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Philly Orchestra celebrating Lunar New Year with music, movie premiere
Show More
New Crayola exhibition opening at Franklin Institute
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Wentz trade offers
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
More TOP STORIES News