Man walking dog finds body of shooting victim near Philadelphia library

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 12:57PM
A man walking his dog discovered the body of a shooting victim near a Philadelphia library.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man walking his dog in Philadelphia made a grisly discovery.

He came across the body of another man who had been shot to death next to a library in the Logan neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene at Old York Road and West Duncannon Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the victim had been shot once in the chest.

Police also found three spent shell casings at the scene near his body.

The victim's identity is not yet known, however, police say he appeared to be in his 30s.

Detectives are scouring surveillance cameras to see if they can help identify the shooter.

