Gibb said Vallow believed her kids were zombies and that her son, JJ, was possessed by an evil spirit.

Jury reaches verdict in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, Idaho mother accused of killing her children

A jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's ex-wife, CNN reported.

The verdict reached by a jury of seven men and five women will be read at 2:45 p.m. ET, according to a statement from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.

Vallow Daybell, who faces life in prison, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the 2019 deaths of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, as well as Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband Chad Daybell.

Among Vallow Daybell's charges are grand theft on suspicion of changing bank accounts to collect Social Security benefits on behalf of her children after their deaths, according to a May 2021 indictment. Prosecutors said Thursday she didn't report her children missing to keep collecting the money, East Idaho News reported.

SEE ALSO | Lori Vallow trial: Best friend testifies about accused 'doomsday' mom's extreme religious beliefs

She has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Daybell, who also pleaded not guilty to his charges, will be tried separately.

Tammy Daybell died in her sleep in October 2019 -- Vallow Daybell married Daybell weeks later.

Law enforcement authorities discovered the remains of Daybell's stepchildren in his backyard in Fremont County, Idaho, in June 2020. He is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction; alteration or concealment of evidence; and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Madison County prosecuting attorney Rob Wood urged the jury to convict Vallow Daybell on every count for which she is charged in closing arguments, which concluded Thursday after a month-long trial.

READ MORE | Alleged 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow stands trial for triple murder as new witnesses take the stand

"You must convict her," Wood said Thursday as the courtroom saw images of Vallow Daybell's children and Tammy Daybell, East Idaho News reported.

Before resting their case Tuesday, the defense made a motion called Rule 29 seeking judgment of acquittal before the case is handed to the jury, on the grounds the case lacked sufficient evidence to warrant the charges, CNN affiliate KBOI-TV reported. Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion on all counts Thursday.

"No one here thinks Lori actually killed anyone, that's why she's being charged with conspiracy," Jim Archibald, Vallow Daybell's attorney, said Thursday.

"If you find her guilty, will that bring the kids back? Nope. If you find her not guilty, will that bring the kids back? Nope," Archibald said, according to East Idaho News.

People familiar with the couple, who married shortly after Vallow Daybell's children went missing, have described them as doomsday cult members with extreme religious beliefs, East Idaho News reported.

RELATED | Lori Vallow trial: Slain kids' mom used money, power, sex to get what she wanted, prosecutors say

The couple "did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of" justifying or encouraging the killings of the children and Tammy Daybell, the May 2021 indictment stated.

Their story was featured in a Netflix true-crime documentary last year.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)