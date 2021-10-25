safety

How Lower Merion dog walkers are being trained to keep eye on community

Officers taught residents how to be more aware and alert while out on their walks.
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Members of the Lower Merion Police Department spent Sunday training dog walkers to help protect their communities.

"There are hundreds upon hundreds of dog walkers throughout the township," said Community Watch President Matt Peskin. "Through Dog Walker Watch, we hope to convert many of those walkers to 'extra eyes and ears' for the police department as part of the township's ongoing crime prevention efforts. All walkers can be a valuable resource in helping to make our community safer."

Sunday's free session at Ardmore's Suburban Square also included lessons on recognizing and reporting suspicious activity.

Residents interested in the program should contact Matt Peskin at mpeskin@natw.org.

