How Lower Merion dog walkers are being trained to keep eye on community

Officers taught residents how to be more aware and alert while out on their walks, hoping to turn them into extra eyes and ears for neighborhood watch programs.
"There are hundreds upon hundreds of dog walkers throughout the township," said Community Watch President Matt Peskin. "Through Dog Walker Watch, we hope to convert many of those walkers to 'extra eyes and ears' for the police department as part of the township's ongoing crime prevention efforts. All walkers can be a valuable resource in helping to make our community safer."
Sunday's free session at Ardmore's Suburban Square also included lessons on recognizing and reporting suspicious activity.
Residents interested in the program should contact Matt Peskin at mpeskin@natw.org.