Video captures thieves with arms full of stolen clothes from lululemon on Main Line

At least four brazen thieves could be seen taking items from the store at Suburban Square.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police on the Main Line are searching for a group of thieves who broke into a LuluLemon store.

Cell phone video captured the recent robbery at Suburban Square in Ardmore.

At least four brazen thieves could be seen with arms full of merchandise from the business.

Lower Merion police say they have found some of the stolen items for sale on third-party sites.

With the holiday shopping season well underway, Lower Merion police say they're hoping to curb retail theft with a bigger police presence.

"We're putting more officers in Suburban Square and our shopping district. Suburban Square has security personnel who is working as well keeping an eye out for any suspicious circumstances," said Lower Merion Police Lt. James Baitinger.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Lower Merion police.