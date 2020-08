Lower Merion teachers petition against in-person teaching despite virtual classes

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An online petition with more than 2,600 signatures argues the Lower Merion School District is putting teachers at risk for no reason. The district is requiring teachers to return to the classroom in-person, even though students will be learning virtually from home until at least October 5."Even if I was able to teach in a classroom with only myself in it, when I'm not teaching, I'm going to be moving to a shared space with other teachers, where I might be sitting elbow to elbow with someone else while we're working on prepping for our other classes," said Nora Christman, creator of the petition and Lower Merion High School physics teacher.Christman said many of Lower Merion's teachers are in vulnerable populations and are incredibly concerned about their own health."We should be allowed to be a part of the dialogue about how we can best do our jobs in this situation," said Christman.Other teachers said they are worried about their own children's childcare. Andrea Malkin is a third-grade teacher at Gladwyne Elementary School and said her kids will be learning from home until November, yet she's required to teach in-person to an empty classroom."I want to be able to do that from home so I can take care of my own kids because I don't really have easy choices for child care that are within our means," said Malkin.Governor Tom Wolf's most recent teleworking order said employees should conduct their operations virtually and only return in-person if online is not an option.In a statement to Action News, Lower Merion School District spokesperson Amy Buckman said, "Their (teachers') presence in school will not only allow them to access teaching resources but will allow them to set up their spaces and work through any potential challenges unique to bringing their classrooms' students back safely as well."Louise Pierce taught art at Lower Merion High School for the last 30 years. She said if she had it her way, she'd continue teaching but the pandemic and in-person concerns pushed her to retire early."Being 62 is my pre-existing condition, you know I'm in the kill zone, I didn't want to risk my life."Buckman said any staff member concerned about their ability to return to work is urged to contact the Human Resources Department.Lower Merion School District released this full statement below:A link to the petition can be found HERE