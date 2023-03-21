Police: Armed suspect posed as solar worker during driveway carjacking in Lower Merion Twp.

Police in Lower Merion Township are searching for the suspect who carjacked a man in his driveway and forced him to drive to several banks.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township are searching for the suspect who carjacked a man in his driveway and forced him to drive to several banks.

It happened on Monday around 5 p.m. at a home on Wilshire Road in the Penn Wynne section of Lower Merion Township.

Police say the suspect posed as a solar power solicitor and tried to converse with the victim at his home.

When the homeowner declined the services, police say the suspect presented a gun and forced the man into his own car.

The suspect then allegedly made the victim drive to several banks to withdraw money from the ATM.

Lower Merion Township police are searching for this suspect who is accused of carjacking at man on March 20, 2023.

When the victim was told to drive into Philadelphia, he was able to jump out of the moving vehicle in an effort to escape.

Police say the suspect was able to get away after the car crashed into a parked vehicle.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask over his face. He was also wearing a lanyard with an ID card pouch when he first approached the victim.

The victim suffered moderate injuries after jumping from the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Investigations Unit. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.