LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Montgomery County.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side next to the SUV. Both vehicles were off the road.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.