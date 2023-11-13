Lucky's Trading Company in Manayunk cranking out 4 food concepts in one kitchen

Lucky's Trading Company started as a ghost kitchen concept and quickly became a favorite which includes 4 different concepts from breakfast to dinner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lucky's Trading Company started as a ghost kitchen concept with hopes of serving takeout in a post-pandemic world.

It quickly became a neighborhood favorite in Manayunk, growing to include four different food concepts with each taking a different day part to host guests for dine in or take out service.

The Biscuit Lady takes on breakfast from Thursday to Sunday, featuring homemade buttermilk biscuits used for seven different breakfast sandwiches smothered in house made sausage gravy.

The Sunshine Sandwich Shop takes over for lunch hours with an array of classic sandwiches from Roast Pork to cheesesteaks, hoagies and the Joplin, a fried green tomato sandwich with bacon and tzatziki.

There are two options for dinner. Eda's Pizzeria uses 48-hour fermented dough to create New Haven-inspired pizzas with a garlic forward house made sauce.

You can create your own pizza or pick from a growing menu of specialty pies.

Lucky's Roadside Stand is the fourth option, featuring menu items from Lucky's Last Chance, the Manayunk and Queen Village spot famous for its award-winning burgers.

You can also find a local market featuring pickles, hot sauces, lip balms and more from mostly local makers.

Managing partner Chris Barnes and his team came up with the idea to serve Lucky's Last chance takeout out of the Trading Company.

However, it quickly became much more than a takeout destination.

