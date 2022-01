Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal shooting outside Wawa in Vineland

EMBED >More News Videos Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Wawa store late Thursday night in Vineland, New Jersey.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Vineland, New Jersey Wawa. It happened on the evening of January 13 on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.Officers arrived on the scene to find 23-year-old Vineland resident Luis Rivera dead from gunshot wounds.Investigators say Rivera was shot as he exited the store.According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow is being sought in connection with the murder.He is currently facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.Marlow should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on Marlow's whereabouts is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.