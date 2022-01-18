Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal shooting outside Wawa in Vineland

It happened on the evening of January 13 on Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.
Officers arrived on the scene to find 23-year-old Vineland resident Luis Rivera dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say Rivera was shot as he exited the store.
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow is being sought in connection with the murder.
He is currently facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.
Marlow should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Marlow's whereabouts is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Det. Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.