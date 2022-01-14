Shooting investigation at Wawa in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation is underway at a Wawa in South Jersey.The gunfire occurred around 2 a.m. Friday at the Wawa on the 500 block of North Delsea Drive in Vineland, Cumberland County.Investigators have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting.The Action Cam on the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside the store.Police used crime scene tape to cordon off the entrance as well as a white pickup truck located at the gas pumps.The victim's condition is not known at this time.No arrests have been reported.Police closed the store to customers as they investigated the scene.6abc.com will update this story as police release more details.